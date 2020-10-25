I find sugar mummies attractive - Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Sensational Afro-pop artiste Kurl Songx says he feels attracted to women who are older than him despite not dating one before.

The winner of MTN hitmaker season five is currently promoting his new single “SnapChat” featuring award-winning rapper, Medikal.



In an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM, the Black Eagle Record Label signee could not hide his admiration for Sugar mummies.



“I have never been in a relationship with a Sugar Mummy but I find them very attractive. I once had an encounter with a 35-year-old and I did like her,” he said.

He added that he does like women who dress very fleshy and it does turn him on. When asked about his problem in the music industry is how the media highlight beef between artistes despite the effort some artistes who do churn out good tunes.



He was however elated with the strides being made by upcoming artistes especially with their breakthrough in the international music markets.



Kurl Songx is expected to release the video of his new single on Friday, October 23, 2020.

