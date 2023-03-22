I fixed my butt; I transferred fat from my belly to enlarge it – Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has confirmed rumours that she has undergone body enhancement surgery.

Afia’s sudden ‘curvy stature’ stirred rumours of BBL and Liposuction on social media ever since it became noticeable.



This was after she reportedly flew to Turkey to fix her boobs and other parts of her body.



Although the rumours kept intensifying at a certain point, Afia Schwarzenegger failed to either confirm or deny them.



Rather, she splashed more pictures exposing her new curvy body on her Instagram timeline with indirect jabs at her critics.



However, her latest feud with Mzbel has caused her to spill the beans.



In a bid to slam Mzbel, who she has accused of wearing fake butt pads, Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that she was rather classy enough to have opted for the fixing of her butt.

Afia Schwarzenegger said unlike Mzbel, she was rich enough to foot the bills of a fat transfer procedure, (drawing fat from other parts of her body to fill her butt).



“You claim you are a natural girl. A natural girl who wears fake butt. This is what natural is (shakes butt). I transferred fat from my belly to get my protruding butt. This is my butt and I was able to afford it. When I saw that it became as flat as my palm, I quickly went to fix it. Has a man ever hit you from behind whiles holding your ass? You are a fraud, your butt is fake. You were the one who thought me how to buy foams to adjust my butt from Makola when I was your friend,” she said in a Tik Tok live video.



Afia who has started a fresh feud with Mzbel claimed that if the latter had got the means of fixing her body, she wouldn’t resort to wearing butt pads.



She said Mzbel at a point consulted Dr. Obengfo in a quest to fix her butt, but couldn’t afford the rates.



“I will make you cry your soul out. You went to Dr. Obengfo and cried to me that his prices were outrageous. Disappointed slay queen,” Afia alleged.



EB/BB