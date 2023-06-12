I forget everything when performing on stage and get the applause later - Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has said that the key to his success on stage is simply having fun and enjoying what he does.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he shared that the only thing that matters to him when he's performing is himself, as he believes that when he's having a good time, the audience naturally follows suit.



"The secret behind my success on stage is that I have a lot of fun while performing regardless of whatever I am going through, and I get the applause for a good show when I am done," Kwabena Kwabena explained.



And many agree that this approach has proven to be effective for him throughout his career, with audiences being able to connect with his energy and passion for music.



Born George Kwabena Adu, Kwabena Kwabena first rose to prominence in 2004 with the release of his debut album, ‘Aso.’ Since then, he has consistently impressed fans with his musical talent.



His second album, ‘Dabi,’ released in 2007, further solidified his position in the industry. Kwabena Kwabena has collaborated with notable artists such as Kontihene, Asem, Sarkodie, and Samini, among others, showcasing his versatility as a musician.



His third album, ‘Daakye,’ released in 2013, featured hit songs like ‘Bue Kwan,’ ‘Adult Music,’ and ‘Bye Bye,’ which resonated with audiences and further established his artistry.

Recently, Kwabena Kwabena launched his latest album, ‘Fa Me Saa,’ which includes tracks like ‘Afraid to Lose You,’ ‘Focus,’ ‘Awero,’ ‘Minpina,’ ‘Regina,’ ‘Fingers,’ ‘Sweetie,’ and ‘Ride Or Die.’



The album showcases his continued dedication to creating music that resonates with his fans.



Beyond his musical endeavours, Kwabena Kwabena is known for his strong passion for philanthropy and his belief in making a positive impact in his Ghanaian environment.



This led him to establish the Kwabena Kwabena Save a Life Foundation, through which he contributes to various charitable causes.



Throughout his career, Kwabena Kwabena has been recognized with numerous local and international awards, including the VGMA Best Vocal Performance and Best Songwriter of the Year awards.



These accolades are a testament to his musical talent and the impact he has made in the industry.

