I found out about Medikal and Sister Deborah's collabo through a friend - Wanlov the Kubolor

Wanlov the Kubolor was informed by a friend about his sister's 2023 collaboration with rapper Medikal titled 'Cold & Trophies', a move that took him by surprise.

On the account of the famous Ghanaian singer, his beloved sister has always been an independent woman who gives little or no clue about her next move.



Just like Wanlov, music lovers were taken by surprise when Medikal and Sister Derby who are former lovers partnered on a song together. To many, they never expected a collaboration considering their messy breakup.



Wanlov in an interview with Doreen Abenema Abayaa on Talkertainment gave an honest review of 'Cold & Trophies'.



"It is very bad, she has done a bad thing," he teased.



"I enjoyed it, it was a pleasant surprise for me because she didn't tell me. I didn't know, I have been away for some time...It was Blinks who sent me a message informing me about a flyer going around of Medikal's 'Cold & Trophies' featuring Sister Derby.

"I forwarded the flyer to Deborah and she just responded with the song and so I listened and I was like wow, is there a video? She said they had already shot something," Wanlov narrated in his interview on GhanaWeb TV.



Singing the praise of his younger sister, Wanlov, who was not bothered about the collaboration, named the 'Uncle Obama' hitmaker as a "super independent" woman.



"That is how Deborah is unless she needs some kind of help along the way. She does a lot of things on her own. She is super independent and doesn't like people knowing what she is doing," he disclosed.



'Cold & Trophies' off Medikal's 'Planning and Plotting' album was released in March 2023. It topped social media trends and dominated entertainment headlines with music lovers giving different ratings.



Watch Talkertainment below:









OPD/BB