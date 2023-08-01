'I found out on Youtube that my marriage had ended' - Stella Damasus reveals

Stella Damasus and her ex-husband

Veteran actress Stella Damasus has finally spoken about her divorce with ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

According to her, she didn't know her marriage had ended until she checked Youtube.



Stella revealed this on a podcast with Teju Baby Face.



According to Stella, she had no idea her marriage was over until friends called her after reports circulating the end of her marriage with Daniel Ademinokan went viral.



The actress said she went on YouTube and discovered vile words used to describe her broken marriage.



Still, in doubt, she disclosed that she put a call through to her husband, who revealed that he won’t be returning from his trip.



The mother of two who spoke out for the first time about her broken union, advised ladies on how to go about love and marriage.

Stella noted that she thought the man she married was her soulmate because they had similar mindsets and could do everything together, but alas, she was served breakfast.



Stella advised ladies to pay attention to red flags and avoid rushing into marriage.



She said, “Darling, I have heard experiences with dreams, and with visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want.



“To give me the answers that I want. It happened to me, I thought this person was my soulmate.



“Las las e don cast everybody will still chop breakfast. So my dear, let’s be eating lunch and dinner. When you see red flags don’t ignore it.”



