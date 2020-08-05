I gave Afia Schwarzenegger a new Rav4 – Tracey Boakye

Entertainment Wed, 5 Aug 2020
In her fight with MzBel, Ghanaian actress cum producer, Tracey Boakye has made a bold claim that she gifted popular comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger with a car.
The actress made it known that she is one of the hard-working Ghanaian ladies and it was evident when she gifted Afia with the car.
She made this known in a recent video she shared on her social media handles.
The video contains some damning allegations as well.
Source: Gh Gossip
