Entertainment Wed, 5 Aug 2020

I gave Afia Schwarzenegger a new Rav4 – Tracey Boakye

In her fight with MzBel, Ghanaian actress cum producer, Tracey Boakye has made a bold claim that she gifted popular comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger with a car.

The actress made it known that she is one of the hard-working Ghanaian ladies and it was evident when she gifted Afia with the car.

She made this known in a recent video she shared on her social media handles.

The video contains some damning allegations as well.

Source: Gh Gossip

