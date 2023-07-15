0
Menu
Entertainment

'I gave my husband money to pay my bride price' - Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph Fbvncjk.png Anita Joseph with her husband

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress has responded to a netizen who asked if her husband indeed paid her bride price.

The 38-year-old has faced heavy criticism for marrying a man younger than her.

In a new exchange online, Anita and a netizen got into a heated argument over who the head of her home is.

The netizen stated that her husband never seems to be happy and queried if the actress was the one who gave him the money to pay her bride price.

“I know very well say this man no too dey happy for this marriage niii. You de control am well well Ba….e de obvious even for photo… Shey na u give this man money to pay your bride price?” the netizen asked.

Reacting, Joseph acknowledged that her husband is always sad. She also claimed that she handed him the money to pay her bride price.

“Yes he’s not happy and there’s nothing you can do about it. Na me also give am money to pay the bride price. Oh sorry, I remember na me pay my self. I control him everywhere Shallom. Okwa Okwu agwugo,” she replied.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio