I get angry when people call me an outdated musician – Odakky Andy

Andy is a former TV3 mentor contestant

Singer and Songwriter, Odakky Andy, has established that he finds it offensive if people refer to him as an 'outdated' artiste.

During an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the former TV3 Mentor participant said musicians can never be outdated.



“It’s a very sensitive issue and I have a problem with tagging someone as outdated so I get angry when I hear a musician being called outmoded artiste.



“Because no musician can be said to be outdated even if the person is about 70 years and over and can still climb the stage to perform, he established.

Andy insisted that, the likes of Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, and others are still very much relevant and making great strides, and that, it will be totally 'off the hook' to label him an 'outdated' artiste.



“When I heard the likes of Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, and Daddy Lumba’s name I was a kid then but they’re still active in the scene after singing for the past 30 to 40 years.



“Can you tell these musicians that they’re outdated, you can’t so why is it that those of us who are 10 to 15 years in the scene are being labelled as outdated? Ghanaians use their mouth to kill a lot of artistes and we bring most of our artistes down and I normally hear people saying that I’m no longer relevant,” he added observed by MyNewsGh.com.