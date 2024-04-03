I get very uncomfortable when Ghanaians call Bawumia a liar - Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit cum artiste manager Mr Logic has said that the 'liar' tag imposed on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by some Ghanaians unsettles him and makes his blood boil.

He justified that no one in the world is consistently honest, and the fact that some of Bawumia's statements do not come to pass does not mean he is a liar, as some Ghanaians perceive.



He said that he gets uncomfortable when he hears people calling the vice president a liar, adding that it is unfair for Ghanaians to do that due to the complex nature of his role as the second gentleman of the land.



Mr Logic went on to admonish Dr Bawumia to be careful with his utterances and avoid earning names that would dent his image in the political space.



"He [Bawumia] should be careful about some of the things he says because when your statements contradict what you represent, people start calling you names. Lately, people have been tagging him as a liar. I get very uncomfortable when I hear Ghanaians calling the vice president a liar; it is not fair.



"Nobody has ever been 100% honest because of certain technicalities. His role as vice president is not easy, so when you tag him a liar, it is a huge defamation of his character," he said while speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.

Dr Bawumia has been tagged a "liar" by a section of the public because of his inability to fulfil some promises he made during the campaign period.



He will be contesting the 2024 elections as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



