Entertainment

I give you credit even when you don’t deserve one – Stonebwoy replies Samini

Stonebwoy and Samini

Stonebwoy has angrily responded to his 'godfather' Samini who questioned his decision to partake in a friendly clash with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale without his approval.

The "Putuu" hitmaker in a 1 minute 13 seconds video jabbed the High Grade boss for stating that he (Stonebwoy) is disloyal because of his yet-to-be-aired lyrical battle with Shatta Wale.



According to Stonebwoy, if it’s about loyalty, then he has been the most loyal artiste in the showbiz industry.



He added, even in instances where Samini deserved no credit, he offered him one.



“If its about loyalty, then I’m the most loyal. I give him credit even if he doesn’t deserve one. He is contradicting the whole issue in that video hi did. He doesn’t even know what’s happening. The part where he spoke about loyalty confuses me because this man gets into series of trouble and I still stand by him. Is he just realizing that there is a beef between me and Shatta? He stated.

Prior to this development, a viral video circulating on social media captured an unhappy Samini issuing a caution to Stonebwoy and expressing his disappointment over his sudden friendship with Shatta Wale as well as their soon be “lyrical battle”



Samini in the video wondered why the two have been secretly planning a concert in the absence of his knowledge.



Listen to the audio below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.