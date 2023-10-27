I got married in secret, divorced in secret – Comedian Mark Angel

Popular comedian, Mark Angel

Prominent Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, has revealed his hidden secret about his personal life as he speaks on how he got married in secret, and divorced in secret.

The comedian was recently featured in an interview with TejuBabyface podcast during which he gave some interesting insight into his personal life.



He revealed that he had once gotten married but had done the ceremony secretly to avoid media attention.



Mark Angel went on to reveal that he and his mystery wife got divorced after they got married, and this too was done secretly.



However, he did not comment or give a hint as to when the marriage and divorce took place.

Touching more on his private life, he further noted that he is in an uncommitted relationship with several women.



He said: “I got married in secret and got divorced in secret” I don’t know if I’m dating now because I have numerous babes. If I was my daughter, I will not date me.”



