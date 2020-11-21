'I got my radical thinking from former President Rawlings' - Akorfa Edjeani

Veteran actress and movie director, Miss Akorfa Edjeani has indicated how Rawlings’s ideologies have influenced her way of thinking.

According to Miss Edjeani, she adopted the late president’s way of reasoning when she was as young as 10-years-old.



“I got my radical thinking from him when I was as young as 10-years-old. If you see the kind of movies I do and the things I say, you’ll see where my school of thought is from,” she maintained.



Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Golden Movie Awards in Accra, the actress said she joined the ‘Democratic Youth League of Ghana’ movement right from childhood, a decision which according to her has helped shape her sense of patriotism.



“We started ‘Ghana First’ before the word became popular. When I was young, I joined the Democratic Youth League of Ghana. We knew what the word ‘Ghana First’ truly meant. It taught us how to be patriotic and nationalistic,” she stated.

Miss Edjeani who is a firm believer of women empowerment is also of the view that only competent ones should be appointed into high offices.



“I like affirmative action. If you see that a woman is capable, you give her the chance. It doesn’t mean that just because you want to put women there, you put just anybody there. She has to be competent, capable, can deliver,” she added.



