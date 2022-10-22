0
I grew up an orphan; childhood experience was painful - Bullet Reveals

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.peacefmonline.com

For the first time, Musician and producer, Bullet has disclosed that he grew up as an orphan.

In an interview on Accra FM, the artiste manager revealed that he never met his mother, hence, he does not have an idea of what she looked like.

According to Bullet, his mother died from complications of childbirth. He also revealed that he did not have enough bond with his father who denied responsibility of the pregnancy and childcare.

Sadly, Bullet's father died before he turned an adolescent, therefore, he never had a chance conversations with him.

“I have been living as an orphan since childhood. I wish I grew up with parental love. I don’t even know my mother. I really want to know a little about her but don’t have a single photo of her. When I grew up, I dug into some albums and I was shown only one single picture of her. It was black and white and I only saw her cheek area, not her full face because the picture was very old,” he said.

The CEO of Rufftown Records disclosed that he grew up under the care of guardians who nurtured him from childhood till he completed Senior High School at St Augustine’s College.

Bullet says his childhood experience was a painful one because he had no experience of parental love, and no siblings to enjoy their company. “When I was hustling in the ghetto, I fell ill and I had to do surgery. Nobody visited me. The nurses kept asking me if I have nobody in my family or if my relatives did not like me,” he said as he struggled to hold back tears.

