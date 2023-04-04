'I grew up in a mission house' – Hajia Bintu

Social media influencer, Naomi Asiamah, popularly known as 'Hajia Bintu', has disclosed that at a point in her life, she was nurtured in a mission house.

Recounting her childhood memories in an interview with Delay, Hajia Bintu said she once lived in a manse, under the care of a certain pastor and his wife in Kumasi.



This according to her, was immediately after she left Adansi Fomena, where she lived with her grandmother until about age 9.



Bintu, who said her mother had travelled to Accra to start a family after her father had gone missing for a long time said,



“A methodist pastor and his family once came to our village. His wife was so fond of me, she liked me very much. So, when they were going to Kumasi, they took me along. I grew up in a mission house. I stayed there since I was 9 years old until about 13 years. We lived in Sepe Brokuom until the man retired. At that time, his wife was a lecturer at KNUST so we stayed on campus for a while.”



When asked why she did not spend most of her childhood days with her biological mother, Hajia Bintu replied,

“I don’t know. But I later lived with my mother when I turned 14.”



Watch the video below:







EB/AE