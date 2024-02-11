I had every reason to give up, but I chose to deliver – Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe

Fast rising Ghanaian rapper, Joseph Gamor , popularly known as Lyrical Joe, has attributed his present success to the resilience of his budding days in the industry.

In an interview on Y107.9FM’s Ryse N’ Shyne with host, Brown Berry, Lyrical Joe noted that he has been consistent since his early days, exempting all ideas of giving up.



He likened the early days of his career to an unborn child he could either abort or nurture into something great and meaningful. “All this could stop at a point; especially when you feel like giving up, when you are doing something consistently; it’s like childbirth, bringing a full blown human being into the world. You could just end the person with a pill or keep it and bring it out for greatness.”

The ‘Enter’ hit maker noted that he received the call to music, particularly rap music, at a very early stage of his life and stayed the course to mastery in the said fraternity. “Early as I started I realized my role as a rapper for Ghana, and as soon as I identified that, I started working on it a lot. I knew that I had to keep writing and polishing my gift.”