I had my first degree at the age of 18 - Ayra Starr reveals

Ayra Starr.png Nigerian artiste, Ayra Starr

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

One of Nigeria's youngest superstars, Ayra Starr has revealed a shocking information about herself in a recent interview.

According to the 'Sabi girl' singer, she studied at a university in the Benin Republic, and it took her three years to bag a degree in international relations.

She added that, she was 18 when she completed her university education.

Ayra also disclosed that she has plans to return to school and pursue another degree.

