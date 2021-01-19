I had no idea Mr Eazi was dissing K.K Fosu on my 'Dondo' song – Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Boctwey, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has reacted to Mr Eazi’s to jab to K.K Fosu in the remix of his ‘Dondo’ song.

If you would recall, Ghanaian highlife musician, K.K Fosu described Nigerian singer-Mr Eazi as a lazy musician during an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ show some years ago.



Following this, Mr Eazi threw some shots at K.K Fosu after he was featured on the remix of Kwaw Kese’s ‘Dondo’ song with Sarkodie, Medikal and Skonti.



“Me ye lazy artiste, me k) da w) bank, I hear your advice, you are not Sark…if e no be money don’t call my name,” Mr Eazi replied.



Few years after the release of the song, Kwaw Kese has told ZionFelix in a new interview that he was not aware of Mr Eazi’s diss to K.K Fosu.



According to him, Mr Eazi’s verse sounded pleasant to his ears before he heard K.K Fosu’s shots targeted at Mr Eazi.

He added that K.K Fosu was his close friend but since people were enjoying the song, there was nothing he could do about it.



Kwaw Kese further explained why he decided to do a remix of the song.



Watch the full interview below.



