I had so much trust in our current leaders but they're all the same - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has said she had so much faith in the current leaders of this country but it turned out that they are all the same after all.

Yvonne Nelson during the tenure of John Dramani Mahama led the much-attended vigil to register the displeasure of Ghanaians at the unstable supply of power to the country which was affecting the growth of various sectors of the economy.



The vigil was one of the things that shaped the Ghanaian’s mentality towards changing the former administration.



However, she seems to have been disappointed by the various happenings since the NPP government took over as she has constantly condemned their actions and disregard for the wellbeing of the masses in the country.



In a series of tweets, the actress who said she will join politics in 2021 after studying International Affairs said she had too much faith in the country’s leadership but it turns out they are all the same.

“As for our LEADERS, biggest disappointment. I had so much faith in them charley! They are all the same! Just doesn’t make sense! The country belongs to special families every 4 years! God have mercy!”





As for our LEADERS, biggest disappointment. I had so much faith in them charley! They are all the same! Just doesn’t make sense! The country belongs to special families every 4 years! God have mercy! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 27, 2020

If you seriously think a POLITICIAN cares about you, you are in lala land! Our GENERATION gotta do better! Whatever happens in the future, having that politician tag on me will be heavy! That title is DIRTY, i’d rather you call me YN the people’s SERVANT — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 27, 2020

