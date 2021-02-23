I had to forfeit my scholarship to do music - Musician

Ghanaian singer/songwriter, Kobby Prairie

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Ernest Kwabena Opare Owusu popularly known as Kobby Prairie has revealed why he sacrificed his fully-funded UK scholarship to pursue music.

The pianist stated that he developed a strong passion for music and playing the piano along the line while schooling and “I just had to stick with it in spite of everything”.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “When I had to make that decision, I had not written any song yet but I had the talent and I just had to make the decision of forgoing the scholarship”.



Giving more details about his scholarship he furthered, “It was a hard decision for me to take because I was going to study Psychology outside the country. An opportunity lots of people will die for but I didn’t. I later went back to the university after going back and forth only for me to be in another psychology class which I hated”.



“So every time we closed from the psychology class I’ll ask myself, so this was what I was going to major in?” he added.

Answering whether or not he regrets his decision he said, “No, I don’t regret it because I don’t think or know if there was ever a great person who was able to impact lives without having to make a decision which will seem insane at the moment. I have no regrets whatsoever."



He further mentioned that “I did not go to England because I didn’t like studying, but then, I just had this burning desire to do music”.



Kobby believes life is in phases and these phases never come without a clue although sometimes the decisions we make are tough. And although going ahead with the decision even makes it harder, the end result of the decision makes it worth the risk.