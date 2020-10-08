I had to shun my smoking lifestyle to woo a woman - Abeiku Santana

Radio Show Host, Abeiku Santana

Radio Presenter, Abeiku Santana has for the first time revealed how he used to be a chronic smoker till he met a lady who compelled him to change his lifestyle.

Giving an insight into his life and how far he has come, he noted that he was always puffing cigars on regular basis.



The popular radio presenter said this on Okay FM while giving an account of how he met his wife.



“I used to smoke very much. So one day, I had finished my show on Ashh FM. After the show, I moved downstairs to take some Apio while I was smoking my cigarette. I saw this fair lady who used to pass by so I asked that they call her for me because I couldn’t have gone to chase a lady and be snubbed because I was a celebrity. She came to where I was enjoying my drink and cigarette and I told her I like her but it didn’t work,” he said.

He said, when he went back to the office, he was told that one of the guys had proposed love to her and she didn’t agree.



“So I had to change my game. I re-strategize and went in for her and she accepted me. We dated for some time but did not get married. But later in life, we came together and got married,” he added.



Historically, Abeiku Santana divorced from his first wife, Magaret somewhere in the year 2012.