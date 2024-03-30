I hate Free SHS more than I hate Satan - Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician cum media personality, Blakk Rasta

Popular media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has criticized the Free Senior High School policy being implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the policy has failed to meet the quality of education expected.



He added that the foods served to these students are not nutritious enough.



He also bemoaned why there is a short period for studies but a prolonged vacation for students, adding that it does not help their mental state.



Speaking on the Urban Blend show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta described the Free SHS as a “scam” due to how it has been implemented, and called for a review.



“What kind of education are we giving to our children? Free SHS is nothing but a scam. What kind of education is 'you go to school for one month and go and sit home for 13 months?' Extra classes left, right and centre, milking the students night and day. Does this make common sense to you?

"I hate this [Free] SHS education the way it stands right now more than I hate Satan. You go to the school, and they give them kenkey and some soup. I heard some of the schools now call it 'gas' because when you put it there and open the lid, it's like gas, very light. They put the head of the tilapia in there for twelve students to share. Is that your idea of free SHS?” he fumed.



The Free SHS policy has been criticized by some educationists, politicians and other prominent personalities in the country who believe it should be reviewed to address the setbacks.



However, the government has rejected the calls insisting that it is on the right track despite the challenges.



SB/BB