0
Menu
Entertainment

I hate clubbing now – Camidoh

Camidoh Mido Sugarcane hitmaker, Camidoh

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh has said if it were not for the nature of his job, he would not go clubbing because he hates the activity now.

The rapper turned singer says, he finds himself pretending to be happy in the club when really he just wants to get out of the place.

"I hate going to the club at this stage of my life," he tweeted. "But career demands so I go sometimes and pretend as if I'm genuinely lit meanwhile, I'm saying to myself: 'You fool waa [you're a great fool]'."

Camidoh's latest music offerings are the solo 'Kaba', 'Slow' featuring Magixx and 'Body 2 Body' with DJ Vyrusky and KiDi.

The Ghanaian artiste is in Zimbabwe where ahead of a concert he paid a courtesy call on the ambassador from Ghana to Zimbabwe, H.E Alexander Grant Nkrakwa.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas