I hate clubbing now – Camidoh

Sugarcane hitmaker, Camidoh

Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh has said if it were not for the nature of his job, he would not go clubbing because he hates the activity now.

The rapper turned singer says, he finds himself pretending to be happy in the club when really he just wants to get out of the place.



"I hate going to the club at this stage of my life," he tweeted. "But career demands so I go sometimes and pretend as if I'm genuinely lit meanwhile, I'm saying to myself: 'You fool waa [you're a great fool]'."

Camidoh's latest music offerings are the solo 'Kaba', 'Slow' featuring Magixx and 'Body 2 Body' with DJ Vyrusky and KiDi.



The Ghanaian artiste is in Zimbabwe where ahead of a concert he paid a courtesy call on the ambassador from Ghana to Zimbabwe, H.E Alexander Grant Nkrakwa.