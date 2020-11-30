I hate it! - Shatta Wale sends strong message to politicians

Musician Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has sent a strong warning to politicians spreading posts reportedly written by him on social media.

In one of the posts making the rounds, Shatta Wale reportedly criticized former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama for saying he launched the Free SHS policy in 2015.



However, in a message on social media, the Dancehall artiste asked those spreading the false statements to 'STOP'

He wrote: "Stop dragging me into matters of politics when I haven’t said anything. I see prominent people in our country posting photoshop statements about me which is not true. Please stop it cuz I hate it!!!



