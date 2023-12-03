I have 17 albums, I started music in 1996 – Great Ampong

Great Ampong

Gospel musician, Great Ampong has stated that all is set for the launch of his 17th studio album having been in the music industry for 28 years.

According to him, the album dubbed “Style Biaa Bi” comes after the launch of his very first album in the year 2000, some four years after his entry into the music industry.



“I’ve been singing for 28 years. I started in 1996 and launched my first album in 2000,” he stated during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, December 4, 2023.



Ampong’s album launch is slated for Sunday, 3 December 2023, at 2pm at Prophet Amoako Atta’s Parliament Chapel in Accra.



The album features several songs including “Gyata Bewe Tarlia” and others.





Great Ampong explains why he has a song about LGBTQ+ on his new album#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/UmYuTfX7r0 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 3, 2023

GA/SARA



