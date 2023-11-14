I have 45 awards, you can’t pressure me - Efya slams critics

Award-winning songstress, Efya Nokturnal

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal has stated that she doesn’t get pressured to gain international recognition like other artistes.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on New Day on TV3 on November 14, Efya believed that her attaining international recognition is only a matter of time, thus she is not in a hurry to release any projects to speed up the process.



“There’s no pressure for me; it’s just a process. I believe I will get there; it's just the timing. Everybody's timing is different, so I don't have to rush myself to go and do something just to add something up. I do not rush it; everything I do is already intended and planned. I am not rushing to do things,” she said.



When asked about how she would respond to fans who ask why she has yet to attain any international awards despite her long-standing in the music industry, Efya expressed her indifference.



She said: “I have won about 45 awards in my career, I am not thinking about what they are thinking… It's for me first.”



She further called for an end to “unnecessary comparisons” between artistes, stating that the Ghana music industry does not have access to the funding that artistes in other spaces, notably Nigeria have access to.

“We come from a place where the industry is not as big as in other places. So please stop comparing. We don't have the financial assistance as most of these artistes do to be signed to international labels to be able to get access to some of the things that these people are getting access to,” she said.



Efya’s comments come on the back of the ongoing debate over the state of the Ghana music industry and the performance of artistes. The debate recently reignited with the release of the 2024 Grammy nominations list which was devoid of any Ghanaian artistes.



Many stakeholders have called for an end to the pressures placed on Ghanaian artistes. While fans on social media have accused artistes of being lazy with their craft.



