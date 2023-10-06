I have 5 wives, 22 children with 12 different women; I've shared my properties already - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the father of one of the founders of Afrochella, now rebranded as AfroFuture, has disclosed that he has distributed properties to his children accordingly, so as to avoid petty fights when he is no more.

According to Mr. Agyapong who has 22 children with 12 different women, each of the kids has got a house.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, the NPP flagbearer aspirant said he made such a decision to avoid instances where one party could seize all his properties and bully the others when he is dead and gone.



“I have five wives, so long as you have a child with them, you are indebted to them. And every one of them has a home. Every child of my child has a house because if you don’t do that, one day if you die, one woman can collect everything and leave other kids,” he expressed.



Asked why he did not opt for trust funds for his kids instead, the legislator said:



“I don’t believe in trust funds. I dish out everyone’s properties to them while I am alive. I don’t want them fighting when I am dead. In that case, no one can bully others for theirs.”

Mr. Agyapong also expressed that although he has distributed his properties to his children, there is a highly enviable one that is acquired in his name.



“The property I know they will fight over is in my name. that is what I eat from. You think I am not smart?” he expressed.



He also opened up on how his partners relate with each other.



“They are not friends but one of them is very tolerant, she allows the others to bring over their children. You know, you have to give them that space, you don’t have to disrespect anybody,” he expressed.



I'm always asked why I work when my father is Ken Agyapong - Kennedy Agyapong Jnr.

In 2022, Kennedy Agyapong Jnr., an event organiser who is one of the founders of AfroChella disclosed that he frequently gets asked why he works when his father, Kennedy Agyapong, is wealthy.



He noted in an interview with JoyNews that contrary to what many people believe that he has a rich father, he works extremely hard to be successful in his field of work.



“Three to four years ago, I went on a TV show with him and people were like, ‘that’s your dad. Can I take a picture? Your dad is Honorable Kennedy Agyapong and you’re working?



“And I was like, am I not supposed to work? When I was younger, my dad always said you have to work hard, and I think that helped.



“When I was about 16, he was like ‘you have to wake up early [because] if you wake up early, you can start planning things.’ So, consistently, even if I plan to go out or not, I wake up at 4:30 am or 5:00 am at most,” he disclosed.

Even though he is the Assin MP's son, Ken Agyapong Jnr. said, he doesn't go about telling people who his father is in other countries since they don't know who he is.



“I’m still the same Kenny, I don’t go around saying my dad is Kennedy Agyapong because if I’m in America, nobody is going to say who is your father. So I don’t want it to get to my head at all. I’m very calm and cool but I’m wild sometimes.”



Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters star in new reality show



In March, it was reported that two of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, Amanda and Christabel, had starred in a reality series. A video teaser of the series, titled the ‘Cedi Life’, showed the two ladies speaking about their siblings.



The ‘Cedi Life’ is a reality show about Ghana from the eyes of some diasporans.

Aside from the two Agyapongs, it stars KiDi, Eugy Official, Kwame, Nannette Boakye, and Wilglory Tanjong!



Watch Kennedy Agyapong's video below:







EB/NOQ