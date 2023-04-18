I have 6 children with 4 women - Osebo

Businessman, Osebo

Popular fashion icon and businessman, Osebo The Zaraman has talked about his large family.

Speaking in a new interview with ZionFelix, Osebo revealed he is having six children.



He indicated that his children are from four different women.



Known as Richard Brown in private life, the well-known businessman stated that he had one with Nana Aba Anamoah, two with Anita, a Nigerian woman in Italy, two with Ohemaa and his last born with another woman.



Osebo added that he does not joke with his children.



He shot down allegations that some people are peddling against him over his kids.

The Zaraman averred it’s not good for a man to have kids with different women.



However, he stated human beings cannot always get what they wish for.



He further advised young men who are yet to get married to look for someone who will love and understands them.



