I have a big portrait of Nana Aba Anamoah in my room - Andy of Mentor fame reveals

Andy And Nana Aba Andy confesses his love to Nana Aba

Tue, 6 Dec 2022

Ghanaian musician, Andy Odarky, has professed his undying love for popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Highlighting the extent of admiration he has for popular broadcaster, Andy disclosed that he has a huge wall frame of her in his room.

Speaking on Angel FM, Andy did not mince words while stating that he kisses the picture every morning before heading out.

According to Andy, his love for Nana Aba developed 16 years ago adding that he had since not had the right opportunity to express his feelings to her.

“I like Nana Aba Anamoah. I feel her, she is my crush. She said something to me 16 years ago and I still remember it. Her picture is in my room. Nana Aba‘s picture is in my room. Every morning I greet her with ‘good morning’ and I kiss her cheeks a little and I move forward. She is a celebrity, isn't she? I like her, I like her. I have liked her for a long time, I just haven't met her in person to tell her. My picture and hers are in my room. A very big picture,” he said.

Andy, however, shared his experience of how countless women threw themselves at him when he rose to fame.

The first edition of Mentor began in 2006 and Andy was one of the contestants with a popular stage name known as ‘Odarkidy Andy’.

