I have a child in each country I’ve visited - Sonniballi

UK-based Ghanaian Reggae/ Dancehall artiste, Sonniballi, has disclosed that not only has he left his musical legacy in the countries he has visited, but he has also sewn very fertile seeds which have bloomed into beautiful children to carry forth the legacy that comes with his name.

Interviewed on phone by Y97.9FM’s PM and DJ Edita n the Dryve of Your Lyfe, he revealed that at the moment, he is very happily married and has twenty-five children of his own, one in each of the twenty-five different countries that he has visited.



“I have 25 kids. Every country I’ve been to, I have a baby there. I’m going Abraham levels”, he said.



Talking about how different music in Ghana is from music in the UK, he shared that it is very different in many ways obviously because these are two totally different places. He instanced that in terms of technology, there is more advancement as compared to the technological aspect of music in Ghana.

Sonni commented however that, “When you look at the fact that the music that is being made back home has reached the whole world, then you can tell that it’s actually happening. The world is listening to Africa at the moment”.



Further on the challenges he faced during the early days of his career in Ghana, Sonniballi confessed that it was a bit of a power struggle because at the time, Ghanaians were not really into his type of music but eventually, it has picked up and he can now see that even grandparents are jamming to the Ghanaian Reggae/ Dancehall.



His relocation to the United Kingdom, however, according to him, had nothing to do with the status of his genre of music at the time.