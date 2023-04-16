1
I have a grown-up son – Quamina MP

Quamina MP 21.png Quamina MP

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Afrobeat and Hip-Pop Ghanaian singer, Quamina MP, has publicly shared that he has a grown-up son that Ghanaians do not know about.

This information was divulged when he was quizzed by the host of United Showbiz, MzGee, about whether the celebrities have it in mind that they do have a private life.

Quamina MP answered the host by saying that celebrities do have a private life, which is why he has been able to hide his son from the world.

“We do have a private life. There are some things going on in life that if I don’t say it, you might not know. Do you know I have a son. I have a son, and he is very grown, but nobody knows. Only a few people are aware I have a son. I am comfortable saying it," he revealed.

Quamina MP, still on the issue of the privacy of the celebrities, further explained that, if these famous personalities want to have a private life, they can surely enjoy a private life.

