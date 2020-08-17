Entertainment

I have a stronger connection with Kidi than Kuami Eugene - MzVee discloses

Kidi, MzVee and Kuami Eugune

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, MzVee has disclosed that when given the chance to choose between Kuami Eugene and Kidi, she’d choose Kidi any time, any day, because she has a stronger connection with him.

MzVee who has now gone solo told host Abeiku Aggrey Santana on "Blezz Da Mic” segment of Okay FM’s Drive Time that she wouldn’t hesitate to feature Kidi on her songs.



“Even though I’ve left their record label, I'm always connected deeper with Kidi more than Kuami Eugene. We always understand each other,” MzVee disclosed.



She defended her choice saying, unlike Kuami Eugene, she and KiDi have a good vibe; hence she wouldn’t hesitate to have the "Enjoyment” crooner on her album.

This comes as a surprise especially since Kuami Eugene has been the one writing songs for her.



She also featured Kuami Eugene in several of her songs while she was still with the record label.



Meanwhile Mzvee is currently out with a new banger dubbed "Baby”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.