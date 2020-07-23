Entertainment

I have always hated bathing - Yaw Berk

Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Berk

Musician Yaw Berk has opened up about some of the things he dislikes doing and bathing is number one on his list.

While speaking in an interview in the studios of Accra FM, Yaw Berk accepted claims that he does not like bathing.



The “Independent Lady” hitmaker stated that indeed the rumors about him not liking bathing was true and did not start today.



According to him, the habit was formed from Senior High School because he attended a boys’ school and that was the habit of most of his friends.

He claimed he could bath on Sunday night and refuse to shower the following Monday morning before classes began.



He however indicated that he is trying to turn over a new leaf therefore he takes his bath twice a day nowadays.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.