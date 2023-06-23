I have an issue with VGMA – Nanky

Highlife singer, Nanky

Known for his specialization in music genres like Afropop, highlife, and Afro RnB, Nanky has stated that he has an issue with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The Ghanaian musician won the hearts of Ghanaians shortly after he began his music career.



The efforts he put into the industry were noticed, and in 2021, he won the Unsung Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The highlife singer, after attaining such an achievement, assumed that after he won the award, the organizers of the award scheme would give him a little push in the industry until he earned a name in Ghana’s showbiz, but unfortunately for him, he received no support from VGMA, and this he saw as a problem.



Appearing as a guest on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, he mentioned that if he had gotten a little support from the scheme, he would have gone far in the industry, but they rather left him to his fate.



He said, “I have an issue with the VGMA. I was expecting more support from them after winning the Unsung Category. There has to be an agenda for whoever wins the category to blow, but they left me to my fate.”



However, he stated that he didn’t lose hope after such disappointment, adding that he now has a good team that supports him, which assures him of a brighter future.

“Thankfully, I have a good team that is supporting and pushing me. My style is different, and I have a good team. Everything they do gives me the assurance that the future is bright,” he added.



