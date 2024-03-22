I have been dating a rich business man for so long - Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Brown, widely recognized as Akuapem Poloo, has disclosed that she has been in a relationship with a wealthy businessman for sometime now.

She stated that even though her boyfriend is rich, she is still making sure that he is someone who genuinely loves her and is willing to be with her no matter the circumstances they find themselves in before tying the knot.



She indicated that her priority is not about the financial status of the man, because if that was the case, she would have married her current boyfriend long ago.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix and monitored by GhanaWeb, Poloo noted that her boyfriend, whom she failed to disclose his identity, does not stay in the country often but travels abroad to undertake business ventures.



“I have a sweetheart and we have been together for so long. I don’t care if the person has money or not, but finding love with the person is my priority. If it was about money by now we would have gotten married because he is wealthy. Once you show me love and support, we are good to go. Also, I prefer someone who loves my son and cares for him. My man is mostly travels for business purposes,” she stated.



Further speaking, she added that her mother can offer her advice about the man she prefers to marry but cannot stop her from marrying the person.

“My mother can advise me on my relationship but can’t determine who I date. If she sees something wrong with a man I want to marry, she can draw my attention for me to probe it but cannot stop me from marrying.”



