'I have been hit by stray bullets but I will be vindicated soon' – Hajia4Reall

Mona Montrage popularly known as 'Mona4Reall or Hajia4reall'

Hajia4Reall has shared another interesting post while awaiting her next court trial on September 23, 2023.

Earlier in a series of rants online, the socialite who is currently facing trial in a romance scam case, said the time to ‘speak out’ is due.



“It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking… At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!” she wrote on Snapchat.



But in what seems as an update to her earlier post, Hajia4Reall has stated that she is suffering from the implications of other people’s actions.



Implying that she is innocent, Hajia shared an Instagram post with the caption,



“Not every bullet wound is from the battlefield, some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story.”

However, she strongly believes that she will be vindicated soon.



“I will be vindicated when all is said and done. It’s only a matter of time and the light of truth will outshine the darkness.”



Hajia4Reall’s jail term will be reduced, some charges will be withdrawn if she names the big fishes in the enterprise



Earlier, a US-based Ghanaian prosecutor, lawyer Ebenezer ApiaAgyei, explained that if Mona4Reall names her aiders and abettors, her jail term will be eased.



Mona has been slapped with seven charges including felony, fraud, theft, and money laundering, conspiracy to wire fraud among others.

But Mr. AppiahAgyei has insisted that she might serve a maximum of 10 years out of the imminent ’95-year’ jail term if she cooperates with the federal government.



According to the prosecutor, when Mona decides to cooperate with the federal government and the US attorney general, some of her charges might even be withdrawn.



Background



Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall/ Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.

The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.





EB/NOQ