I have been redeemed - Bisa Kdei tells critics after Netflix feature

Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei

Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei says he has proven his critics wrong after a remix of his song titled ‘Asew’ was used as a soundtrack in Netflix’s Christmas movie Jingle Jangle.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he stated that despite criticisms from many who believe he has lost his touch, he never gave up.



He told Andy Dosty that he is glad his hard work has finally paid off.



“I am selling highlife…the same funeral songs are winning. They try to ask me about highlife and our culture here and I think that’s another reason they chose me,” he said.



Bisa Kdei also revealed how important the feature on the project means to him.

“We started working on this last year. It’s a big win for Ghana. When I was speaking to them, they told me it’s a movie that is dear to their heart.”



“They have been working on it for the past 20 years. It’s a big win for Africa as well because it’s a black thing.”



Jingle Jangle features Hollywood stars such as Forest Whitaker, Keegan Michael Key as well as Ricky Martin.