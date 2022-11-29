'I have been there before' - A Plus reacts to Hopeson Adorye's dismissal

Musician, A Plus

Social activist and musician, Kwame A Plus, has reacted to the viral video of Hopeson Adorye, who has lamented his sacking from the Ministry of National Security by the government.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, A Plus recalled how he was equally sacked from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co Ltd (BOST) by the government he campaigned for.



"They take do chairman. I've been there before. Veli veli painful. My brother don't mind them #Yebedidi," A Plus captioned his Instagram post.



Mr Adorye, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged that his contract was terminated with immediate effect following his declaration of support for a man eyeing the flagbearership position.



Although the politician has expressed his sentiments, he is hopeful to get through this trying time of his life with an optimistic mindset.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.



“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” a disappointed Hopeson Adorye indicated.



Check out the post below:



