I have been to prison several times due to my bad temper – Bulldog

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bulldog has disclosed that he has an extremely bad temper that has landed him behind bars several times.

He made this revelation during a discussion with Nana Ama McBrown on the United Showbiz programme held on Saturday, February 6, 2021.



“I have been to prison so many times because I have a very temper. If you pass any sort of silly comment about me, I won’t hesitate to assault you. That’s how I am,” he blatantly stated.



According to Bulldog, some people just have the habit of offending others and those are the kind of people he deals with.



“People talk too much. For such people, I normally reset their brains so they can act well and look sharp the next time they see me. I think that we should be able to speak our minds but not to offend others,” he said.



Recounting his recent encounter in prison after he was alleged to have threatened President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Bulldog said: “I went to one of the roughest and toughest prisons in Ghana. Striking force."

Apart from his recent arrest where he was held in NIB custody for allegedly threatening the President, Bulldog was once arrested by the police in 2014 as a prime suspect in the murder case of Kwaw Kese’s manager, Fennec Otchere.



Also, in 2018, he was reported to have fired gunshots at Stonebwoy and his crew at the Paloma Hotel in Accra during Kelvynbwoy’s ‘Afrobeats’ tour, an incident that resulted in some casualties.



Watch the video below from 11 minutes 10 seconds onwards.



