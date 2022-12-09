I have changed my ways - Akuapem Poloo discloses

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Akuapem Poloo has revealed that she has changed her ways and is determined to continue living the path she carved for herself.

In a Graphic Showbiz report, Akuapem Poloo stated that her new life keeps her out of trouble and has vowed never to twerk or promote products dancing in seductive ways.



“For the past five years, anything I do or say become a topic in town but I have deliberately kept a low profile for a year now and it is for a purpose. No more twerking or revealing body parts. That was in the past, the new me is doing that no more.



“I have been able to stay out of trouble and it is helping me in so many ways. Previously, people contacted me and paid me to promote their products or songs for them and I did so by twerking to advertise whatever it was but I have vowed never to do that again,” she added.



The actress also revealed that even though she had quit twerking and dancing to market items, some individuals still approach her to pitch their goods.



“The gigs are not coming like before, maybe it was because I was loud back then and the clients were okay with me being that way but I now tell anyone who wants to do business with me that I am not going back to my old life,” she said.

ADA/DA