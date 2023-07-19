I have dated women from all races – Jim Iyke brags

Actor, Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has bragged about his adventurous nature, stating, that he has dated women of all races.

In his words, the thespian said he has dated “extensively.”



He made this known during the latest episode of the 'Is This Seat Taken' audiovisual podcast, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.



“I have dated extensively. I have dated across different races. Because I’m always adventurous. I just want to experience and live life.

“So, I have lived in three countries. I’ve met different kinds of women from different walks of life, different races, different religions. There’s rarely a religion you point to or race that I have not been with either romantically or casual dating,” he stated.



The award-winning actor said he grew up as the only boy among 11 women.