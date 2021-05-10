I have earned my place, stop comparing me to the dead - Tiisha runs from Ebony’s clout

A photo of music signee Tisha Bentil

Fast-rising Zylofon Music signee Tisha Bentil, known in showbiz as Tiisha, bemoans her fate that people cannot compliment her without likening her to the late Ebony Reigns.

The sassy Afro-Pop artiste lounged with the chuckle some Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, Friday, May 7.



The “Goddess” singer was reacting to the comments that she sounds like the late Ebony Reigns, with the same vocal dexterity and lyrical provocativeness of the late star that wooed the hearts of Ghanaians.



Tiisha said even though some would assume that being compared to a great musician is a good thing, it doesn’t feel good at all. She said, “I am working hard as an individual artist. And I want to put out an image. But when someone’s image covers my image, it doesn’t feel good.“



She disclosed that her vocal resemblance with Ebony allowed her to meet Bullet, manager of the late artist.



But she says she is in good hands with the Zylofon Music label. “This is the best record label(Zylofon Music) in Ghana. What are you talking about? I did a bit of Radio at their FM, and I met my current manager Skinny Willis.

He introduced me to the record label”, she pointed out.



Tiisha also said she has big plans to storm the music industry. She also hopes with hard work, perseverance and consistency to elevate her above competition.



The “Packaging” hitmaker wants to have a collaboration with Rihanna, whom she adores. She has a new single out called “True Mood”, with a colorful and sassy video to compliment it.



She entreated all and sundry to follow her on all social media platforms at Tiisha.