I have fallen in love with a wonderful man - MzVee

MzVee, a Ghanaian singer, has stated that she has finally fallen in love with a ‘wonderful’ man.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, she noted that her new songs are inspired by a young man she has met who has shown her true love she never expected to experience in her entire life.



According to her, although the relationship is virtually new, she is enjoying it and her boyfriend makes her feel she is on top of the world.

“I actually wrote this song with him in the room. So this song, I wrote because he was standing right there. So this one is a love note from me to him vibing then. He’s just letting me be myself,” she said.



Meanwhile, MzVee disclosed that she hasn’t had the discussion on whether to settle down now or not with her man yet, but she is certain the relationship will thrive beyond imagination.