I have forgiven Ibrah but that won’t stop me from exposing Gameboys in Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he regrets exposing Ibrah One since he has now come to the realization that Ibrah is mad.
In an interview on Atinka TV, Kennedy revealed that he feels sad for Ibrah after he got to know that he has a mental problem when his elder brother Abass visited his residence to apologise.
According to Kennedy, Ibrah’s brother gave him proof that made him believe that the Ibrah is mentally unstable and that he won’t be arrested any longer because of his condition, however his dealings will be stopped.
He revealed that all the Gameboys who had a deal with Ibrah will soon be exposed and arrested. Kennedy claims he has all their names as well as their account number and all their dubious transactions.
