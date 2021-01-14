I have found Jesus and I love him – Wendy Shay reveals

Musician Wendy Shay

“Uber Driver” crooner Wendy shay, has revealed that she has found Jesus and she is very much in love with him.

The singer has been in the news lately for claims that she is on drugs and has been going through a lot of depression. Responding to the claims, the Rufftown records label signee told her naysayers that she has found Jesus and Jesus hasn’t failed her.



Wendy Shay went on to ask her critics to stop judging her. She said it will shock them that they might even see her in heaven on judgement day.



The singer also revealed that her looks and some things she does are for certain reasons because God’s ways are not straight.

Yesterday, the young artiste called out a member of the Keche music duo Keche Joshua, for sparking speculations that she was on hard drugs and going through depression.



Watch video below:



