Entertainment

I have gained weight now because of late night eating - Bawumia confesses

The vice president of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that he has put on a considerable amount of weight in recent times.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with award-winning journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" this morning, the second gentleman of the land admitted his weight gain journey.



According to him, the extra weight was a result of the stress that came with his job and also late-night eating.



He, however, added that he was working on getting back into shape and was doing that by increasing his exercising routines.



Dr. Bawumia was answering questions on what the feeling was like being a vice president as against the feeling when he was only a vice-presidential candidate.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the feeling was no different but the only thing that changed was the type of work he was doing now.

He recounted that as Veep, he was doing more than was required some 4 years ago and was also working to meet the targets set by his boss, Akufo-Addo.



Bawumia added that the 1992 Constitution did not clearly spell out roles of a vice president.



He, however, indicated that he had been made the chairman of Ghana's Economic Planning Team.



Watch the full video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.