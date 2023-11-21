I have made it a habit to ignore 'rubbish comments' from trolls - Nana Ama McBrown

Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown

Popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her struggles with dealing with pressures and public opinions on social media during a live stream chat with her fans.

When asked about how she handles criticisms from the public, McBrown shared that she has had to develop the mental fortitude to deal with negativity on social media, learning to ignore the negative comments and accept the positive ones.



"If you are someone who cannot read and sees it as rubbish or something sensible, then you will be depressed. You must see the difference. Here, everybody speaks their mind; everybody sees their opinion as facts.



“As for me, if I see a negative comment, I just ignore it. If I do not ignore it, it will bother me and I will get depressed. If I see a positive comment, I accept it and take time to reply," she said.



She emphasized the challenges of dealing with critics and trolls on social media, saying that it is essential that one knows or accepts himself /herself so as not to be affected by negativity on social media.



"Sometimes you may not be in a good mood, but they don’t care and still criticize you. You can’t explain it to everybody. You can’t always reply to that person who insulted you. So know yourself. If the person isn’t bringing anything positive to your life, ignore it."

Nana Ama McBrown's candid insights shed light on the struggles that public figures face with online criticism and the importance of prioritizing mental well-being in the face of negativity.



Her comments join calls from other public personalities including Kuami Eugene and Funny Face who have been vocal about the mental health of celebrities.



