I have more hits than Dr Dre – Appiatus

Appiatus

Seasoned Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, Appiatus, has touted his achievements, saying, he has more hits than his American counterpart Dr Dre.

Appiatus said if he was living on the other part of the globe, like America where the structures work in the music industry, he would have progressed further than he has in Ghana.



Born Appiah Dankwa, the multiple award-winning producer called for better structures in Ghana’s entertainment industry.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Friday, 14 October 2022, the popular Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Aso’ beat maker being compared to Dr Dre said: “If I was in America, Dr Dre will be nothing, I’m sure I have more hits than him.”



“On the continent in Africa, I’m one of the guys will large hits but the system in Africa does not help me, the system in Ghana does not help me, the royalty system, the music industry structures and when we were making the hits and having fun we didn’t think it will affect us in the future and its affecting us now,” he said.

Reminiscing how the music structures work abroad, Appiatus recalled “Sometime ago when Michael Jackson died, he made $4million from royalties from people streaming his music, and he was dead,” he said in awe.



With a smile he added “The system is working so if you’re not there, your family will enjoy so I pray that our system will work”.



Touching further on the structures, Appiatus advised “we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, people are already doing it, the question is how did they do it? We need the template and we do it, simple! It won’t change anything, it’s still music…”



Appiatus has recorded beats for Ghana’s top notch musicians including Daddy Lumba, Samini, Obrafour, Ofori-Ampaonsah, Kwabena Kwabena, Praye, Sarkodie, KK Fosu, Rex Omar, Okyeame Kwame, Kojo Antwi, 4X4 among others.