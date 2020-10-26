I have my eyes on any man who wants to marry a small girl – Wiyaala warns

Wiyaala

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Noella Wiyaala, has warned men at her vicinity to stay off underage children.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Lioness of Africa, as she is affectionately called, reaffirmed her stance flaunting on child marriages.



She wrote: “To any man thinking of marrying a child we have our eyes on you! #Roarrrrrr.”



Her post comes after she called for the arrest of a 36-year-old farmer from Halimbogie, near Funsi in the Upper West Region - who was forcing his way to marry a 16-year-old girl.



Wiyaala believes this will deter others from doing the same.

She stressed that it is time to end child marriage in Ghana.



See Wiyaala’s post below.



