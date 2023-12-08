I have never been hospitalized for any sickness - Sonnie Badu claims

Rockhill chapel founder cum gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician and founder of Rockhill Chapel, Sonnie Badu has claimed he has never been to the hospital for any illness.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Sonnie Badu acknowledged that accidents do happen, necessitating the need for medical care; however, he claimed that neither he nor his family has ever needed medical attention for infections or diseases for any reason.



“Accidents do happen, but I’ve never been sick, I’ve never been to the hospital for the wrong reasons, like cancer or high blood pressure, no. Injuries are a different case, you could run into something or someone could beat you up. You don’t expect me to treat myself. But certain diseases that I or my family have ever experienced," he shared.



“None of my children. My eldest is going to be 21 years old today. None of them, not even my wife—none of them,” he claimed.



Background



Gospel minister Sonnie Badu recently revealed the details of a serious domestic accident that led to a two-hour surgery. He explained that he slipped on a staircase at his residence, getting his legs caught between the rails. Sonnie emphasized the potential fatality of the incident, citing a similar fall that caused his grandmother's death.

Despite rumors suggesting it was a publicity stunt, he strongly denied it, emphasizing the authenticity of the accident through his mother's worried reaction. Sonnie Badu underwent surgery in Leicester and assured everyone of his well-being, focusing on safety measures to ensure a full recovery before his scheduled concert on December 9, 2023.



ID/MA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.