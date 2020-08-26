Entertainment

I have never been in a relationship - 19-year-old Gyakie

Gyakie,singer

Gyakie, the daughter of veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Acheampong has revealed her relationship status.

The 19-year-old girl who has followed the footsteps of her father to be a musician opened up on her relationship status when speaking with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



Gyakie disclosed she has never been in a relationship before.



She made this disclosure after she was asked whether her song ‘Forever’ was inspired by being broken-hearted.



Gyakie further stated that she won’t be happy to talk much about her personal life in this interview.



The ‘Never Like This’ singer indicated that the song helped her to attain a higher height.

Gyakie said she was overwhelmed with joy when Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei and others posted the song—and she got to know them through that song.



She believes many people like the song because of the storyline.



Watch Gyakie’s full interview with ZionFelix below.





